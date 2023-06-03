MadameNoire Featured Video

At age 6, it is clear that Taylor Sims is ready for the world. A photo of her posing during her kindergarten graduation ceremony has gone viral.

The Bastrop, Louisiana native is seen in the front row at her graduation, posed with style and grace. Sims has the internet talking as she appears with her legs crossed and a facial expression that gives off the mature demeanor of someone ready for higher education learning.

Her proud mother, Lexii Sims, took to Facebook to celebrate her daughter’s big day, but little did she know how much the image would resonate with people across the country.

“My baby is on her way to 1st grade. She is so sassy. Lord cause why your legs crossed,” Lexii wrote in her original post.

The viral photo of the Beekman Charter School kindergarten grad has been shared by thousands celebrating what the picture gives – a bright future of a young lady who appears confident and strong.

“She’s a queen. Sometimes they are just born that way. Nothing is going to stop her. Body language says it all,” Plain Jane wrote.

“She’s definitely a lawyer in the making. This little one is destined for greatness. Mom continue to speak that in her life. The great Condoleezza Rice stood in front of the White House as a baby girl and declared that one day she should be in the White House. She eventually became the Secretary of State. Words are seeds. Plant greatness in their lives,” Annette Edwards chimed in.

“Saw this on the news. What a bright young lady. She has my vote as a future president,” Noa Baron added.

Taylor’s kindergarten teacher, Brittany Higginbotham, is not surprised that she is getting attention for her graduation photo and said she’s only getting started.

“Taylor is a child who is confident, strong-willed, and resilient,” Brittany revealed to TODAY. “Taylor has never been afraid to have fun, show her personality, or stand up for what she believes in.”