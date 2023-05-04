MadameNoire Featured Video

After months of speculation about their relationship, sources say Nelly and Ashanti have officially rekindled their romance after a 10-year split.

“Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight. Another anonymous insider added that the musicians “are really enjoying their time together.”

The songstress and rapper’s rumored rekindling comes after they dated for a decade, from 2003 to 2013.

Despite the internet’s very vocal support of their coupling, the duo has been coy about the possibility of getting back together.

Back in September 2021, Twitter users peeped how Nelly beelined through a stage packed with people just to hug Ashanti during a Verzuz between Ja Rule and Fat Joe.

Ashanti and Nelly went viral less than a year later when the singer backed that thang up on Nelly during a performance of their 2008 hit “Body On Me” at the My 2000s Playlist concert in Oakland.

Then, during a December 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ashanti acknowledged the many fans who were excited about the hot and heavy energy displayed at the My 2000s Playlist concert.

“I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was… wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” she said.

“What I will say is, we’re in a better place,” she added, regarding her and Nelly’s relationship. “Because before it was like [punches the air]. [But] we’re cool now, we have some conversations. So it was cool.”

Internet investigators implied that the two had reignited their romance when the musical duo seemingly rocked the same heavily iced-out Cuban link chain in February 2023.

This past April, paparazzi captured the rapper and the singer as they held hands and walked through a crowd together at the Gervonta Davis versus Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas.

Read more about Ashanti’s point of view on her and Nelly’s relationship below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Does Ashanti Want That Old Thing Back With Nelly?”