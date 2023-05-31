MadameNoire Featured Video

Instagram users had mixed opinions after pastor and gospel singer Deitrick Haddon posted a video of himself and his wife getting fresh on the dance floor during his 50th birthday party on May 22.

The controversial video showed the pastor’s wife, Dominique McTyer-Haddon, as she backed that ass up on her husband, Deitrick’s, crotch. The couple’s impromptu dance was to the tune of Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” featuring Pharrell Williams.

The lit pastor added a sassy caption to his post giving props to his wife’s seductive prowess on the dance floor and in the bedroom.

“This is how you turn 50!! You gotta get a good twerk from your wife! Oh yeeeeeeah! This was her at the party, so you can imagine my personal after-party!! 😋Every great man of God needs a wife that can pray and play!! Amen #cub50 #HappyBirthdayDeitrickHaddon”

The Christian spouses got jiggy with it in front of all the birthday party attendees. Several partygoers hyped up Dominique while she got her twerk on with her enthusiastic husband.

While the comments are now turned off underneath the post, social media users flocked to Deitrick’s other uploads to share their strong opinions about his and his wife’s amorous display.

The former Preachers of L.A. star shared a message on May 24 for the Christian community that’s bashed him. He told his followers that the church really needs to learn how to have disagreements without disrespecting fellow members.

“Some approve of me dancing in public with my wife, and others don’t, and that’s OK,” he wrote. “It would be so dope if we could celebrate our differences instead of demonizing everyone that doesn’t think like you.”

Regardless, several social media users doubled down on the point that the pastor’s alleged questionable behavior with his wife wasn’t the only thing that wasn’t Christ-like about the video. They argued that Deitrick needed to repent because his life as a pastor should be “above reproach” and set a good example for his churchgoers.

“It wasn’t just about the dancing. The lewd music, everything. It’s just strange to see a pastor and First Lady carry on the same way non-believers do. Definitely in the flesh.”

“When you are a Pastor, you are [supposed] to live above reproach. You are [supposed] to be Holy and set apart for the master’s use. You are not [supposed] to allow yourself to be used by the devil. Where is the fear of God? You are leading people down the wrong road. You are forgetting who you suppose to be representing. You can’t say you [are] delivered because you and your wife showed the whole world [who] you [are] serving. My advice to you is to repent and turn from your ways. We living in the last days, and this is how you wanna live and represent Jesus Christ? Lord have mercy. Praying for you and your wife. (Repent)”

Others passionately defended Deitrick and Dominique’s PG-13 dance moves. Those who supported the couple argued that Christians have the right to be multifaceted, sexual beings when they’re married .

As one user pointed out in a lengthy comment, it’s not like the couple was disrespectfully dutty whining in “front of a congregation on a Sunday morning.”

“I don’t [see] anything wrong with you dancing with YOUR WIFE!!! People need to stay out of married folks’ business!!! May GOD continue to bless your union.”

“You and your wife were having a good time. Other people can’t stand to see people enjoying their lives and minding their business. If they would just worry about their own lives and happiness, what you and yours are doing wouldn’t bother them.”

“I respect you for living your life in color with your WIFE!!! Show folks being a Christian and married can still be sexy, respectful and Godly 🖤🖤.”

Dominique defended herself and the sanctity of sexuality in her marriage through a post she shared May 22.

The first lady reposted the video of her twerk work on her man and said Deitrick’s party was a chance for the couple to unapologetically be themselves.

“People learned I am the party! Lol 😂 Also, you gotta match my vibe and energy. Ladies, your man wants a lady in the streets but a freak in the bed! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 @dhaddy”

Sound off on what you think about how the Christian couple got their groove on in the comments below.

