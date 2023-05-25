MadameNoire Featured Video

American Idol season 18 winner Just Sam is back to singing on the New York City subway platforms despite her one-of-a-kind, soulful voice.

The Harlemite, born Samantha Diaz, has consistently posted videos of her busking on Instagram and TikTok since April. A clip of her singing “Easy On Me” by Adele has been particularly popular. It gained the attention of 2.3 million TikTok viewers and was jointly posted by Sam and @newyork_ig on Instagram. The latter account has over 430,000 followers — almost two and a half more than the singer’s 174,000.

Sam candidly told her fans she was “embarrassed” about her subway platform performance situation in a now-deleted Instagram caption, according to People .

The singer reportedly wrote the lengthy message underneath a clip posted May 1 of her cover of “Almost Is Never Enough” by Ariana Grande.

“Back in 2021, I was super embarrassed to be going back to the trains. I didn’t want people to know that I legit needed the money & I didn’t want people to know that it wasn’t optional,” Sam wrote, The Sun reported.

“I was disappointed in myself for allowing myself to fall so low after winning Idol, but then I had to take it easy on me and remember that I started my journey with Idol at 20 years old. Not even knowing anything about Hollywood or the music industry.”

“Since then, I have learned so much, and I’ve been able to take my experiences and share them with other artists in hopes that they don’t experience the same things that I did when it comes to making it in this life.”

The New York resident said she knew everyone wanted more information about her fall from American Idol’s spotlight. She promised her fans that she would “answer those questions someday.”

Sam tenderly noted that she never expected to win the popular singing competition show.

“… But I did; I was so grateful, and I know that people are feeling like I let them down.”

In her Instagram Stories from May 24, the singer shared that she’s overcome with emotion over the kind and encouraging words she’s received since updates about her journey gained traction online.

Sam thanked all of her close friends, family members and supporters. She also said that the flood of love sent her way had left her unable to do anything but “cry like a baby.”

The songstress shared her $CashApp, $OfficialJustSam, for those who want to help her in any way financially.

