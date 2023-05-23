MadameNoire Featured Video

Kim Kardashian expressed her frustrations being a “single mother” to the chagrin of Black Twitter.

On May 21, the Daily Loud posted a tweet that read that there were nights that Kim said she would “cry myself to sleep” over seemingly raising her children solo.

The Daily Loud’s Twitter account also posted the extended conversation from the Jay Shetty podcast underneath the initial tweet.

Kim expressed the challenges of parenting her four children by ex-husband Kanye West, saying, “It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this fucking tornado in my house. Like what just happened?”

Black Twitter wasn’t moved by the billionaire’s whining, citing that she had resources and access to help.

While Black Twitter certainly wasn’t buying her bullshit, Kim and her whining aren’t as helpless as she made herself out to be.

In December, The Sun reported that Kim put strict guidelines in place for her children’s nanny, including no cell phones while working with Saint, North, Psalm and Chicago. The 42-year-old reality television star also issued a massive rulebook for the nanny. Visitors and employees are also mandated to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Kim’s attempt to appear relatable as a single mother continues to fall flat given the stringent selection process the children’s caregiver undergoes to even work for the known cultural appropriator. The nanny can’t be attractive, but she has to have a keen fashion sense. The unlucky individual hired for the overrated babysitting job must also be available 24/7 and is required to do everything for her four children.

According to RadarOnline, in her goofy attempt to be a breeder, Kim reportedly underestimated what it actually takes to be a mother and has three nannies who care for her children.

In 2019, a source told the publication, “Between Kim’s nannies and her sister’s nannies, no one in that family really knows what being a mother is about, except for Kourtney.”

The second oldest spawn of Kris Jenner reportedly dishes out a whopping $100k monthly in payments for the nannies. They even travel with the whiny mother.

With Black women heading households with their children while being underpaid, underappreciated and overworked, Kim can ugly cry somewhere else.