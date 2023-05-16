MadameNoire Featured Video

The grieving mother of late 17-year-old Krysavion Salas just celebrated her first Mother’s Day without her beloved teenager May 14.

Tisha Salas posted a photo of a tapestry with Krysavion’s picture on it on her Instagram Stories, along with some heartfelt words.

“In Loving Memory of” was penned above the late 17-year-old’s head. Below the teen was a heartbreaking yet tender tribute that said, “I loved you yesterday, I love you still, I always have… I always will.”

Tisha told her followers that the holiday was the “Hardest Mother’s Day ever.”

In a separate post, she thanked everyone who’d sent love her way on her first Mother’s Day without Krysavion. She also thanked her other children and expressed gratitude for the “role and honor of being called Mom.”

“Caleb, Tay & Kaydence I love y’all and Krysavion I know you’re ok and I hope you know how much I love you & miss you. It’s an indescribable pain to not have you here.”

The Mother’s Day posts follow up on many dedicated to Krysavion that Tisha has shared on her Instagram feed since the teen’s passing Jan. 12. The distraught mother shares photos and clips of her son several times a week as she continuously mourns him and works through her anger toward his killers.

Fort Bend County deputies found Krysavion deceased and with a gunshot wound after they reported to a shooting scene on that tragic day in Fresno, Texas .

Neighbors around the 2300 block of Bright Sunrise Trail confirmed that they heard gunshots around 6:30 p.m., ABC13 reported.

One neighbor, Raul Ramirez, was driving around Bright Sunrise around the time of the shooting. He claimed he saw a group of young people who fought and then scattered.

“Then one of them took a gun out and started shooting in the air. Not [firing] at anybody but just shooting. Maybe to scare whoever they were running away from,” Ramirez explained.

On May 2, authorities arrested Treylon Charles Beloney, 18, and Tyrone Hudson, 19, as suspects in connection to Krysavion’s death.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force assisted with the arrests, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities charged Beloney and Hudson with murder. The suspects are apprehended at Fort Bend County Jail, and their bonds are set at $500,000 each.

“A life was tragically taken away by two criminals who are now behind bars,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Unfortunately, we can’t bring Krysavion back to his family. However, I’d like to thank the tireless efforts of the investigators and the task force for bringing them some peace of mind.”

RIP to Krysavion. We hope he feels his mother’s love up in heaven.

RELATED CONTENT: “Suspect In The Murder Of Pop Smoke Confesses To Fatally Shooting The Rapper”