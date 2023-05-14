MadameNoire Featured Video

In 2023, a handful of celebrity moms began their journeys into motherhood. Happy Mother’s Day to these celebrities who will be enjoying the holiday for the first time with their new babies.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer and her partner Darius Jackson have been together since 2021, and in February of 2023, they welcomed their son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, to the world.

The new parents posted a photo together on February 27, looking delirious but happy, proclaiming, “Only 48hrs of being parents!”

The gorgeous actress who thanked her son for her ass is living her best life as a new mom.

The Nope star has generously shared photos of her life with her little man with Instagram followers. In one photo posted on March 20, Palmer opened up about how being a mom is already changing her, saying, “Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my so has given my life!”

The Just Keke host shared several precious moments throughout the month of April with her bundle of joy, including the baby’s first Angels game, a precious Easter outfit and special mommy-and-me cuddle time.

Briana Myles

The couple that stole everyone’s hearts on season 12 of Married At First Sight, Briana Myles and Vincent Morales, welcomed their daughter Aury Bella Morales on January 3.

The gushing mom regularly shares her adventures with her baby on her IG. On May 11, she posted a photo at the beach with the caption, “I hope everyone of you all gets to experience this level of joy.”

Myles has been documenting Baby Aury’s firsts, like a first plane ride on April 22.

The new mom also talks openly about the struggles of having a newborn, like needing some extra help when nursing and barely staying on top of self-care.

Jasmine Tookes

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes and her husband Juan David Borrero began growing their family on February 23, when their daughter Mia Victoria was born.

The supermodel shares photos of her little one that remain stylistically in line with the rest of her profile. Tookes shared a magazine-ready set of pictures of her baby’s nursery on April 20 with the caption “Even before Mia Victoria was born, I loved to sit in the reading nook and think of all the little memories we will have in this room.”

Keeping it chic as always, the iconic beauty posted a photo of herself donning a Black swimsuit coverall to match her baby’s stroller on April 18.

On Easter, the chic power couple appeared in a black-and-white photo with their daughter.

Bayleigh Dayton

Big Brother alumni Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams welcomed their first baby in the summer of 2022. This upcoming 2023 Mother’s Day will be the first Dayton will celebrate as a mama.

Dayton openly talks about what it’s like to join the celebrity moms club. On October 4, 2022, she posted a response to criticism she’d received for taking her baby on a private jet, explaining, “I want my baby girl to experience what material wealth feels like from a young age. So, that she isn’t phased by it. I want her to have an abundance mindset and realize that money is just a resource. Not a God.”

Head over to these inspiring new moms’ IGs and wish them a happy Mother’s Day.