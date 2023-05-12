Our mothers do not only literally make us but their values, their presence and their love shape who we become. For Mother’s Day, MADAMENOIRE honors the women who made these sisters who they are today.

In this inspiring video, Women Who Made Me, Senior Editor of MADAMENOIRE, Keka Araujo, welcomes a cast of incredibly accomplished women, including Denene Millner, Shawn Spiller, Porsha Monique and Sili Recio, to talk about how their mothers have shaped the women they’ve become.

The women recall some of their favorite memories of their mothers growing up.

Podcast host Denene Millner recalls her mom’s elaborate getting-ready routine before Sunday church. “She was modelesque…she was like a statue,” says the author, adding that her mom always had the dopest hats.

Shawn Spiller (a prominent Michigan attorney) often thinks about how much her mom put her first as a child and an adult. Shawn also shared how she loved to watch her mom dress up. “Sometimes she’d even go in the bathroom, get dolled up, do her hair, put on makeup…and she’s not going anywhere!” reminisces Spiller.

The women also talk about how their moms made them feel and what values they instilled in them. Araujo stated that her mom taught her to be confident, saying her mother was “A woman who walked in a room, and she knew who she was. She was confident. I know in the era she grew up in that women didn’t necessarily have the autonomy to do that.”

“If you’re not standing on principal…no matter how much it costs…the price is irrelevant,” shares Porsha, managing editor at Rolling Out, on what her mother taught her. “All money ain’t good money.”

Speaker and writer Sili Recio gives her mother credit for her faith, spirituality, and face. “It never occurred to me that I was the spitting image of my mother,” Recio laughed.

Mothers are an integral part of Black women’s growth. How are you honoring your moms for Mother’s Day?