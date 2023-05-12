Our mothers do not only literally make us but their values, their presence and their love shape who we become. For Mother’s Day, MADAMENOIRE honors the women who made these sisters who they are today.
In this inspiring video, Women Who Made Me, Senior Editor of MADAMENOIRE, Keka Araujo, welcomes a cast of incredibly accomplished women, including Denene Millner, Shawn Spiller, Porsha Monique and Sili Recio, to talk about how their mothers have shaped the women they’ve become.
Araujo stated that her mom taught her to be confident, saying her mother was “A woman who walked in a room, and she knew who she was. She was confident. I know in the era she grew up in that women didn’t necessarily have the autonomy to do that.”
