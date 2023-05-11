Mompreneurs is back for a second season and for the first episode, host Nancy Redd welcomes Kaleidoscope founder Jesseca Harris-Dupart (aka Judy of Brat Loves Judy on We TV) to discuss her amazing journey into her successful hair product empire.

Redd asks Harris-Dupart to talk a bit about her roots. The mompreneur shares that she’s been doing hair since she was a teenager, and would even sneak clients into her parents’ home when she still lived with them. She gets her entrepreneurial spirit from her father who dabbled in everything from real estate to the police force and says, “It was very motivating to see, ‘Oh whatever it is I want to do in life I can go do.’”

The road to the reality TV star’s success was anything but smooth. In 2005, when she was a busy hair stylist in New Orleans, Hurricane Katrina hit, eradicating her business. In 2013, within months of opening her first salon, it burnt down in a curling iron fire.

In light of so much tragedy, the Mompreneurs host asks Harris-Dupart an important question: “How do you stay faithful?”

“I don’t believe in ‘I can’t.’ I think you never know exactly how far you can go until you stretch yourself,” states the businesswoman.

The two women also chat about the Kaleidoscope founder’s marriage to Da Brat. Many people mistakenly believe the mompreneur is successful because she’s with a celebrity, but she sets the record straight: she met her wife because of her pre-existing success. The two were introduced because the rapper’s manager arranged for her to do a sponsorship deal for her now-wife’s hair product line. The rest is history (of which you can hear the details in the full episode).