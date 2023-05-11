MadameNoire Featured Video

That God-awful ice cream-licking challenge is back, thanks to two inconsiderate imbeciles.

In a now-deleted Instagram reel, social media influencers and the world’s worst couple, Tequan and Asia, posted a video of themselves grabbing a tub of Blue Bunny soft ice cream from a store’s freezer, licking it and returning it to its place.

Viewers watched the video in disgust and disbelief. Some called for Tequan and Asia to be arrested.

“I really hope they went back and purchased that after they turned the camera off because why? Why is this a thing? Who enjoys watching that? Who is the target audience for this,” one follower penned.

“Naw, call the police. If you’re that desperate for clout that you’re willing to put others and yourself at risk, shut it tf down. Grimey behavior,” another person wrote.

“I like them and their content, but this was too far. Just when I started finally getting comfortable buying ice cream again. And my parents think I’m crazy whenever I check the ice cream after they buy it. They’re from a completely diff generation from me and don’t understand the trend or what’s been going on,” someone else opined.

The trend first appeared on social media in 2019 after a teenage girl in Texas posted a video of her removing the lid off a Blue Bell ice cream container, licking the top and returning the tub to the freezer, according to the New York Times.

The video garnered much attention, and soon after, other influencers partook, creating an unwanted and dangerous TikTok challenge amid COVID-19’s peak.

Eventually, social media users notified Blue Bell about the teenage girl’s actions, and they discovered that it occurred in a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas. The company informed the city’s police department, who arrested the girl and her boyfriend, who filmed the video.

Across the nation, police arrested more people who participated in the awful trend. And it wasn’t strictly teenagers but also grown-ass people.

Police in Louisiana arrested 36-year-old Lenise Lloyd Martin III in 2019 for filming himself licking a carton of ice cream in a supermarket. Martin didn’t think he did anything wrong, showing the police he had purchased the ice cream.

“Alli wanted to do was be famous. I paid for the ice cream,” Martin told police.

But they still threw him behind bars for tampering with the product before buying it and unlawfully “posting criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.”

Texas officials arrested and sentenced a 24-year-old man named D’Adrien Anderson to a month in jail for partaking in the trend in 2020. They also slapped him with a $1,000 fine, a six-month suspended sentence, a 100-hour community service mandate and a $1,565 payment to Blue Bell.