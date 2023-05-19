MadameNoire Featured Video

On the third episode of Listen to Black Men “Parenting and Postpartum,” Mouse Jones is joined by Dave East, Tyler Chronicles, Jeremie Rivers, Jessie Woo and Papoose to talk about the influence fathers have on children — whether they’re together with the mom, or not.

Woo pulls no punches with her first question to the group– Why are there so many dads who don’t stick with the mom?

Jones says access is to blame.

“With more access, there’s more choices. With more choices comes less fight…less fight to make this relationship work,” explains the media personality.

He also talks about how parents today feel less pressure to stay in an unhappy relationship for the child’s sake and that doing so puts a child in an unhealthy environment.

East drops a truth bomb when he says some kids aren’t planned.

“It be some shit in the air and whatever that vibe may be. It’s not the same as you being a parent. A child can come from a fucking club night,” says the “Black Rose” rapper.

Woo, whose parents are no longer together, brings up the importance of supporting a new mom — especially during postpartum.

The Listen To Black Men cast fully supported that concept, with Papoose stating, “As a man, you gotta understand what your woman just went through, and you really gotta be patient, and you gotta roll out that red carpet.”

Motherhood changes the way a man sees his partner, too, Jones opines. The I’ll Apologize Later host says, “You gotta interact with this new person. She’s somebody’s mother now.” (And the men agree part of interacting differently is…knowing when it’s not time to try to bone.)

Lastly, Woo wants to hear how the dudes’ own childhoods impacted their parenting styles. Chronicles talks about how his father always considered how his words and actions would imprint on the Ladies Book Club actor, but that a parent doesn’t have to be biological to be impactful. “You can take good from this person that wasn’t your blood,” explains the performer.

Papoose says conversations like those on Listen To Black Men are invaluable. “There’s always room for improvement…when you talk to fathers and see that other fathers are experiencing the same things, it helps you,” shares the “Top Of My Game” singer.