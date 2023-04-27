MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s toxic and confusing relationship is back in the headlines. And it looks like the on-again, off-again couple is still arguing over the paternity of their forthcoming child.

During an April 25 appearance on the Raw Talk podcast, the “Thotiana” rapper confessed that he was still uncertain whether he was indeed the father of Rock’s baby.

“It’s like a eight out of 10,” the Cali native told the show’s host Bradley Martin and guest Steiny when asked if he was “worried” about the paternity of his first child with the reality TV star.

Rock, defensively, clapped back, “It’s a nine out of 10. Stop playing. We would not be in the same house if he was really worried.”

Judging by the interview, it looks like the troubled couple is trying to make things work for the sake of their unborn child. In the caption, Blueface hinted that fans would “find out the paternity of the baby” on Season 2 of the duo’s Zeus Network show Crazy in Love.

Weird marketing flex, but okay.

Sadly, the rapper’s lame outburst isn’t the first time he’s doubted their unborn child’s paternity. Blueface, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, has been bickering about the identity of Rock’s baby since she announced her pregnancy in January.

The couple’s toxic relationship turned nasty in March after Blueface accused the model of cheating on him with several men. He also suggested that she should get an abortion.

“This is what it’s supposed to look like when a woman tells a man she’s pregnant,” Blue captioned a since-deleted video of his ex-girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexi, revealing to him that she was pregnant with their second child. “Any other response or question you should abort the baby and treat the next n—a better for the sake of you, him and the baby.”

On Twitter, he threatened to leave the pregnant Blue Girls Club alum.

Surprisingly, in a come-to-Jesus moment, Rock didn’t seem too bothered by the prospect of ditching her tumultuous relationship with the hip-hop star. In a lengthy Instagram video, the “Lonely” femcee said she was getting fed up with Blueface’s disrespect and wanted to walk away from the rapper to focus on having a happy and healthy pregnancy.

But as drama raged on with the rapper, Rock told fans she was also thinking about aborting her baby. Ultimately, she decided to carry on with the pregnancy.

Things were chaotic between the complicated pair even before the announcement of their first child.

In August 2022, Chrisean was arrested after she punched Blueface several times in the face at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona. Police arrested the aspiring rapper for misdemeanor charges and disorderly conduct. The violent incident occurred a few weeks after the duo was filmed punching one another on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

In a follow-up video, Blueface alleged that the fight broke out after he went through Rock’s phone and discovered that she was unfaithful.

The pimp-like emcee appears to have had a change of heart. Earlier this month, the couple said they were exploring potential names for their forthcoming bundle of joy.

