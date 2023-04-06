MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Mama wasn’t feeling Sukihana and Sexyy Red’s “degrading” appearance in NLE Choppa’s new music video. The Brooklyn native shared her thoughts shortly after the rapper took to Instagram to tease his forthcoming visual for the remix of “Slut Me Out.”

On April 3, the Memphis native shared video footage and an image of Sukihana and Sexyy Red standing on all fours as he pulled them by the hair like dogs.

Lil Mama reportedly took to the comments section with a few words expressing opposition to the salacious video. But, she quickly deleted the comment.

Word of the rapper’s remark traveled fast because hours later, Sukihana hopped on Twitter to call out Lil Mama.

“They said the girl ‘lil mama’ that sing that lip gloss song was in the comments speaking on me. If I was y’all I would tell her leave me tf alone,” the rapper, who recently went viral for performing at a show topless, tweeted.

Lil Mama responds to Sukihana’s shady tweet

Suki’s shady comment prompted the “Shawty Get Loose” artist to respond underneath Choppa’s post.

“Hey [Sukihana], what’s up sis. I know we don’t know each other personally. I’m seeing you wrote a post addressing me and I never addressed you personally,” Lil Mama wrote. “You could of been any Blacc woman in that video I posted a comment under. The way I feel still stands.”

The “Lip Gloss” hitmaker continued, “I feel like women these days will know BETTER and still play a role in setting us bacc centuries. The only reason I deleted my comment was because I didn’t want to offend you and anyone else partaking in this disturbing clip.”

Lil Mama, real name Niatia Jessica Kirkland, urged for the raunchy Miami-based rapper to think about how her actions could impact her children years from now.

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t want our daughters to remember us like this. Or feel this what they ‘Need To Do To Survive’ and if that’s the excuse anybody come up with in 2023. That’s CAP,” the Harlem -raised femcee added.

Unfortunately, the “Grinch” rhymer didn’t receive the hip-hop star’s message. The Love & Hip-Hop: Miami alum claimed that Lil Mama thought she was “better then people just because she got to perform on stage with Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.”

NLE Choppa clears the air

After the ladies’ internet spat, Choppa quickly stepped in to defend his “Slut Me Out” music video.

He claimed Suki and Red were treated with the “respect” while filming the naughty dog scene.

“This is for entertainment purposes only. The woman was handled with respect the whole day,” he wrote in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk after the outlet reposted the image. “An[d] also everything that was done they insisted I was going with their flow and just having fun in the process.”

Yikes! What do you think of the visual?

RELATED CONTENT: It’s All Good: Alicia Keys Says She Already Forgave Lil’ Mama For 2009 Performance Ambush