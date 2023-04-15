MadameNoire Featured Video

An Indonesian man cracked his penis while performing the “world’s most dangerous sex position,” a recent medical journal detailed.

The journal entry was presented in Urology Case Reports in which Dr. Pandu Ishaq Nandana described the penile fracture emergency.

“We report a case of [37-year-old] man who complained of acute pain and rapid detumescence after hearing a cracking sound during sexual intercourse. The patient also has a bloody meatal discharge and voiding difficulties,” Nandana wrote.

That cracking sound came when the unnamed man performed intercourse “in the reverse cowgirl position,” an act where the person receiving penetration sits on top of their partner facing away, according to WebMD.

U.K. Based Dr. Daran Raj described the act as the “world’s most dangerous sexual position” in a YouTube video.

In the clip, Raj said the position is risky because a man’s penis can slip out and be crushed by a partner’s public bone during erratic thrusting, and it could also be caused by masturbation.

“A buckling injury caused by the erect penis hitting the perineum or pubic bone firmly during vigorous sexual activity frequently resulted in a penile fracture. Injuries sustained during masturbating, turning over in bed, and forceful flexion to produce detumescence are other etiologies that result in penile fracture,” Dr. Nandana reported in the case study.

While risky, the reverse cowgirl is among the four most popular sex positions.

Reverse cowgirl appeared as a top position for several states in the U.S. and had the highest search volume across seven states, according to a poll.

The popular position led to doctors reconstructing the Indonesian man’s “eggplant deformity.”

Dr. Nandana reported that surgeons could repair the man’s penile fracture, and after follow-up appointments, his penis was back” in good shape.”

