Angela Bassett “did the thing” in her iconic performance as Tina Turner in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” And now, the focus of the acclaimed film is finally agreeing with the masses about it.

In the announcement that the two-time Oscar Nominee would be included in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023, she was introduced by none other than Miss Turner herself, who gave Bassett long-overdue due praise for her portrayal of her in the classic biopic.

The eight-time Grammy winner revealed that she was initially wary of Bassett taking on the role, given that she did not feel the veteran actress looked or sounded much like her. The “Proud Mary” singer told Time that it wasn’t until the two icons met in person that the actress assured Turner she was the woman for the job.

“Someone’s going to play me in ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ I was a little bit skeptical when work began on the 1993 film. First of all, who are they going to find to sing, dance, and act like me? Then, I looked up, saw Angela, and immediately started to smile.”

Bassett’s phenomenal performance in the role secured her a first-time Oscar nomination and cemented her status as an acclaimed actress in not only Black Hollywood but the entertainment industry as a whole.

Turner also applauded the 64-year-old’s work ethic. She elaborated on the “first time” the pair met.

“Angela, the first time we met, you didn’t look, sound, or move like me—that came later after you worked so hard to make it happen. But even then, I could see that the young woman standing before me had strength, determination, and big, big dreams, just like me. ‘She’s perfect,’ I said, and I was right. You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.”

The 83-year-old vocal legend explained why the actress deserved to be one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

“Whether you’re Tina Turner or the Queen of Wakanda, we believe in you because you believe in yourself.”