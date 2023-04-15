MadameNoire Featured Video

Kate Middleton has reportedly said that her sister-in-law’s invitation to King Charles’ May 6 coronation is conditional, pending Meghan Markle “sits at the back.”

The newly-appointed Princess of Wales, according to royal biographers, played a significant role in Meghan’s refusal to attend, making the invitation less than warm for the Duchess of Sussex. The former “Suits” actress has officially declined to attend the Coronation, citing scheduling conflicts with Prince Archie’s birthday.

Tom Bower, a writer specializing in the lives of the Royal Family, told GB News that Middleton’s shady tactics regarding the invitation are directly tied to the reason for the recent update regarding Markle’s not going to the coronation.

“We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end, I think, prevented Meghan from coming and said she ‘wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances. And if she [Markle] did come, she’d have to sit at the back.”

However, her husband, Prince Harry, has announced that he will be attending on behalf of his family, traveling to the U.K. to join his brother, Prince William, in supporting their father on his crowning day.

On his choice to participate alongside the Royal Family, Bower stated his attendance is “constitutionally important” as he is still fifth in line to the throne.

The royal blogger added, “God forbid the Cambridges all died; we’d have King Harry on the throne after Charles, so he’s got to be there.”

The two royal wives’ alleged rift has been heavily documented (and fueled) by the media. Prince Harry details the couple’s account of the infamous bridesmaids’ dress feud in his memoir “Spare,” released in January.

In Markle’s decision to remain stateside with her children, Middleton avoids the “uncomfortable” predicament of being near the Duchess in public after the very public display of their issues, a close source shared with The Daily Mail.

In the Duchess’ favor, Markle avoids her racist and shady in-laws. Their behavior was the cause of her family’s decision to step down as senior Royals and relocate to California.