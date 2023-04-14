MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj joined forces with fellow New York rapper Ice Spice for the music video of the Bronx native’s latest single, “Princess Diana,” from the recent debut of her Like…? EP.

In a teaser dropped yesterday for the April 14 release of the video, Ice Spice, draped in an all-pink boudoir fit spit heat. A peak of Minaj was seen in the background, complete with a pink megaphone to match, with her full guest feature only shown in the total footage.

The three-minute movie features Minaj and the “Munch” artist playing around while applying lipstick on each other and dancing on the bed. Both of the New York femcees served plenty of ass.

The “Princess Diana” remix was a highly anticipated collaboration between the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap and her appointed successor. The 40-year-old rapped, “She the princess, so f%#k who you lames is” in her verse for the song.

In a major co-sign by a female rap legend, the duo teased fans with speculation of an upcoming feature back in March. Nicki shouted out the redheaded rapper on social media as “The People’s PRINCESS.”

Ice Spice is enthusiastic about the support, quoting Minaj’s tweet, emphasizing how she sees her as the “Queen” of their class.

Ice Spice has been a dominating force in the rap game since her viral hit “Munch” took over TikTok and then the charts.

The 23-year-old’s rise to fame gained even more traction after her joining alternative r&b singer Pink Pantheress in the remix to her song “The Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.” The song went on to peak at #3 in the Billboard Hot 100, with almost 100 million views for its additional video.

As The Bronx rapper is currently up for a spot in XXL’s Freshman class of 2023, the world is not done yet with seeing the rapper with the infamous red ‘fro.