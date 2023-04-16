MadameNoire Featured Video

Candace Owens’ latest rant targeted the influence of fat acceptance and Lizzo as its celebrity face. The singer had all the smoke for the conservative pundit.

The conservative political and cultural commentator replied to a tweet that said only women are “insecure” enough to “fall for” the normalization of obesity as something healthy by celebrities and the media. The tweet, shared by @FlorioGina, included a naked photo of Lizzo.

Owens’ responded in agreement to @FlorioGina’s post April 12. The podcast host argued only women could be “fooled into supporting a death cult of ‘fat acceptance.'”

In a series of follow-up tweets, the Blackout author called out the “score of batshit insane women” in the comments section of Lizzo’s body-baring posts. “Men do not lie to other men in this way. They do not pretend that clinical obesity is beauty,” Owens said.

The controversial critic later noted that she wouldn’t let the internet silence her opinions on Lizzo.

“LOL to everyone telling me that Lizzo is allowed to be naked in public, but the public is not allowed to comment on her body,” Owens tweeted. “Gaslight someone else. You don’t get to do outlandish things and then be offended when people comment on your outlandishness. She wants attention.”

Social media users came to Lizzo’s defense following Owens’ rant.

The singer’s supporters argued that Lizzo’s beauty and health have nothing to do with her size. Others said the Owens didn’t have to put Lizzo down or make “cheap” comments about the latter’s appearance. One online user suggested that Owens used her voice and platform to discuss more important topics. Another highlighted that Lizzo’s size doesn’t stop her from being a spirited performer who sings, twerks and plays the flute during her concerts.

In January 2023, Lizzo said “the discourse” on celebrity bodies is “officially tired.” Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

On April 15, Lizzo responded to Owens’ attack, and she made it plain to the conservative pundit that she was “the beauty standard.”

“I’m sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you… I can’t help that I’m God’s favorite 🥺,” she captioned the post, while telling Owens in the video to “catch up, bitch.”

