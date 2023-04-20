MadameNoire Featured Video

Cannabis has the exact healing powers needed for the issues that disproportionately impact Black women. Happy 420!

However, as society slowly peels away the stigma surrounding marijuana use, more Black women are finding that weed can be the cornerstone of a critical self-care routine and even part of Black women’s emotional healing journey.

One post from the Instagram account Black Girls Smoke asked followers to comment on how weed helps them in their lives. The post garnered hundreds of replies, and they were eye-opening.

“High Girls! We asked our community a few posts ago how cannabis has helped you in different areas of your life; swipe to see what everyone had to say and finish this sentence in the comments: “Cannabis Helps Me With….,” the caption from Black Girls Smoke read.

Sisters showed up front and center to share how marijuana had positively impacted their lives.

“For me it helps me decompress after a long day. I can relax even be more social and puts me in a better mood,” one woman wrote.

Someone else chimed in, “Creativity. Working out. Writing. Anxiety. Back pain. Hard conversations 🫣 frees my mind to have the best ideas come through💡 👌🏽.”

Followers also wrote about how weed has helped them with physical and mental ailments.

“Anxiety, my depression, my IBS/nausea, my period cramps, etc 🙌🏾.”

“It has helped me shoot the ✌🏽to 3 prescription pain meds for my autoimmune disease. It allows me to be calm and kick out amazing ideas. Cannabis has truly been a life saver for me,” another sister penned.

“Cannabis helps me with releasing control and remembering my power 🔥.”

Possibly one of the most impactful comments came from a follower who nearly described a world without prejudice. She wrote, “It [cannabis] helps me feel more confident and free. It makes me feel like I would if there were no labels or restrictions in life.”

#softlife

One fan of the page summed up the comraderie of all the woman, writing, “Love this attention to destigmatizing cannabis and highlighting the ways it can help us grow <3 Inspiring.”

In celebration of the “littest” day of the year, here are some of the best vibes from Black Girls Smoke’s Instagram page for 420.

Be careful out there, and don’t forget to puff, puff… paaaaaaaaass! 😎 Happy 420!