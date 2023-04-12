MadameNoire Featured Video

Da Brat had an emotional experience as she felt her baby kick for the first time.

The “Funkdafied” rapper was in awe as she moved her hands around her growing belly to feel her unborn son’s fluttering kick. The touching moment was captured by her wife, Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

In the clip, Brat expressed that she wished Judy could feel the baby’s fluttering feet on her belly. The haircare brand CEO lovingly responded and said the child was playing a game with his mommy.

Brat shed tears at the awe-inspiring moment in a rare moment of vulnerability. The 48-year-old femcee and media personality was clearly excited about the magic of carrying her child. The first-time mother said, “I felt it again — he’s not doing it a lot, though.”

“I felt it again, in the middle,” the emotional momma-to-be told her wife.

The Brat Loves Judy reality TV stars jointly posted the clip on their Instagram accounts. In the comments, former reality star Toya Johnson said, “I love it❤️❤️. One of the best feelings.”

Naturi Naughton said, “So excited for y’all!!❤️❤️,” and Tamar Braxton added, “Omg!!!! I have real tears ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Unsurprisingly, the “In Love Wit Chu” rapper got teary-eyed while her baby made moves in her womb.

In a February interview with People, Brat shared that one of the things she’s experienced during her pregnancy is that “everything” makes her cry.

The expectant mother said she didn’t think having a child was “in the cards” for her before successfully doing in-vitro fertilization. Throughout the couple’s journey to shared motherhood, Judy had complications getting pregnant, and Brat suffered a miscarriage.

The couple shared footage from their over-the-top gender reveal party in March. Brat, 48, and Judy, 41, celebrated with their loved ones after “It’s a Boy” popped up on a big screen and blue confetti sprinkled through the air.

