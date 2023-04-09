MadameNoire Featured Video

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a civil rights investigation into the death of Dalaneo Martin, a Washington D.C. teen who was shot and killed by U.S. Park police officers.

Bodycam footage released on Tuesday, April 4 showed the tragedy unfolding as police got into Martin’s car and struggle with the teen as he attempted to drive away.

The disturbing recording also showed the back of the young father in the driver’s seat before he was shot and killed, and eventually crashed into a nearby home. Before the fatal shooting, officers can be heard strategizing a plan to restrain the 17-year-old teen and father of a 7-month-old son while he slept.

“If he doesn’t get startled, doesn’t wake up, then we’re going to try to get in there, grab him before he puts that car in gear,” an officer said.

Another officer weighed in saying, “If he does take off, just let him go.”

But that didn’t happen. CNN reported U.S. Park Police discharged their firearm because “the driver did not comply”.

According to CBS Morning News, Martin, a 17-year-old boy, was found asleep in a car believed to be stolen by U.S. Park Rangers and Washington Metropolitan Police officers on March 18.

But that didn’t happen. CNN reported U.S. Park police officers fired their weapons because “the driver did not comply”.

“The loss of a life is always tragic but is especially heartbreaking when it involves a child,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement on Wednesday, April 5.

The DOJ’s statement also acknowledged that the U.S. Park police body camera footage was disturbing and traumatic.

“We recognize that the body-worn camera footage just released of his death is extremely upsetting. We extend our condolences to Mr. Martin’s family and friends. In coordination with the FBI Washington Field Office, the United States Attorney’s Office has opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances leading to Mr. Martin’s death. That investigation—which we are committed to conducting diligently and thoroughly—is ongoing. As this is an open matter, we are not able to provide additional comment or release further information at this time,” the DOJ statement continued.

USA TODAY reported, the young father was shot six times, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Martin’s family is fighting back for justice in his honor and his 7-month-old son. His mother is demanding that the officers involved to be fired and charged.

As they continue to demand more answers in this federal investigation, they hope to get support through a GoFundMe fundraiser for a funeral scheduled for April 13.

“We are devastated by this senseless act of violence and are seeking justice for Dalaneo. We also want to ensure that his family and young son are supported during this difficult time. We are asking for donations to help cover funeral expenses and to provide ongoing support for his young son,” his mother Terra Martin wrote on the page.