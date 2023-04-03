Touch deprivation is a real thing. This week, a TikTok user named @Mayte.Lisbeth broke down while discussing her need for affection and touch.
In an emotional video published March 24, the woman, 33, claimed that it had been awhile since she had been touched by someone she loved.
“I feel like I’m dying from touch starvation. I don’t get hugs,” she said, as tears began to stream down her face.
“I don’t know. I feel like if I were to get the kind of hug that I fucking really want, I would crumble into pieces.”
“How do you deal with that?” she asked her followers.
“I really need to be touched and I know someone’s gonna say, ‘okay go to salon and get your hair done or get a massage or, get your nails done, so someone can hold your hand.’ None of those people love me,” the TikTok user cried. “None of those services love me. And I am really really struggling. I’m really struggling.”
Social media sympathizes with the TikTok user’s need for touch
On TikTok, users showered the woman with praise for being vulnerable about her need for physical contact.
“I would hug you so tight if I could,” one user wrote in the comments section.
“For years I told myself I hated being touched to protect myself from fear I never would be,” a second person confessed. “It’s heartbreaking and such an unseen problem. I hear you.”
A third user encouraged the touch deprived woman to practice Tonglento, a form of meditation.
“When I was struggling with this several years ago, I started practicing Tonglento to release some emotional pressure,” the user chimed in. “Nothing replaces touch.”
In a follow up post, @Mayte.Lisbeth spoke about a few things she often does to help cope with her condition. Her “weighted blanket” and “extensive moisturizing” routine have been helping her to combat the void of skin to skin contact.
Listen to what she had to say below.
Have you ever struggled with touch deprivation?
