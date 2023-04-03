MadameNoire Featured Video

Touch deprivation is a real thing. This week, a TikTok user named @Mayte.Lisbeth broke down while discussing her need for affection and touch.

In an emotional video published March 24, the woman, 33, claimed that it had been awhile since she had been touched by someone she loved.

“I feel like I’m dying from touch starvation. I don’t get hugs,” she said, as tears began to stream down her face.

“I don’t know. I feel like if I were to get the kind of hug that I fucking really want, I would crumble into pieces.”

“How do you deal with that?” she asked her followers.

“I really need to be touched and I know someone’s gonna say, ‘okay go to salon and get your hair done or get a massage or, get your nails done, so someone can hold your hand.’ None of those people love me,” the TikTok user cried. “None of those services love me. And I am really really struggling. I’m really struggling.”

