Who doesn’t love the versatility and devine feminine energy of a Black woman? A Twitter user named @vibesswithhannah_ went viral on social media this week after she interviewed Black men from Kentucky State University about their favorite hairstyles on Black women.

The bubbling students offered up a bevy of different answers.

One student gushed, “My favorite hairstyle on a black queen is a put together bun or a messy bun. Man we love those!”

“My favorite hairstyle on a Black woman is locs,” another student said.

Further along in the clip, a few of the men interviewed said they were a fan of natural hair and protective styles, such as two strand twists and braids.

Some of the interviewees couldn’t get enough of queens with a good old pixie cut or a laid and slayed “middle part bust down.”

Social media users react to the heart warming video

Across social media, users showered the men with praise and love for their sweet comments.

“Not me smiling hard as hell throughout the entire video,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, who reposted the adorable clip.

On Twitter, a few people noted that at a time where weaves and expensive perms appear to be at an all time high, it was refreshing to see men gush about their love and adoration for Black women’s natural hair.

Black women often face discrimination wearing their natural tresses

Social media users were beaming from ear to ear for a reason. The heartwarming video comes at a very sensitive time for natural hair across the U.S.

In February, a study co-commissioned by Dove and LinkedIn found that Black women’s hair was 2.5 times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional in the workplace. The data also revealed that 66 percent of Black women often change their hair for a job interview, with many opting for a straight hairstyle over their natural tresses.

Sadly, a few participants in the study claimed they were fired from a job due to wearing protective styles like afro, twists and faux locs in the workplace.

Thankfully, some states are working fast to pass hair discrimination laws. As of February 2023, 20 states have passed the CROWN Act into law, and more than half of all states have filed or pre-filed legislation for consideration. The imperative bill shields individuals from discrimination over wearing natural and protective hairstyles in the workplace and other institutions.

Well, if you’re looking for some more beautiful Black content on the internet, it looks like @vibesswithhannah_ made another version of the video. This time, asking Black women what hairstyles they love the most on Black men.

Check out the sweet post below!

