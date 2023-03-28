MadameNoire Featured Video

Alexis Skyy is extending an olive branch to all of the women she’s beefed with in the past.

To celebrate the final days of Women’s History Month, Skyy took to Instagram to apologize to several women she hasn’t always seen eye to eye with. The Love & Hip Hop star specifically named Ari Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Akbar V and Blac Chyna during her apology video.

“I made a promise to myself that on this journey, I wanted to forgive and I want to apologize. So I want to apologize to any of the girls that I’ve had any beef with in the past. Like Ari, Jada, Akbar, Chyna,” the model, who recently embarked on a spiritual journey in February, shared. “If I’ve ever said anything that was hurtful towards you, I want to truly apologize to you. I think back then I was just in a dark place.”

Further along in her video, Skyy reflected on how her actions may have caused tension with the famous ladies. She also asked for their forgiveness and their willingness to “grow” past the drama.

“Sometimes we say things that we don’t mean when we’re upset and now that I’m looking back, some of those things that I did say or the actions I did take, was not the right thing to do,” she continued. “I also want to forgive you guys because I feel like we are all wrong in different ways and hopefully we can grow past this situation.”

Alexis Skyy beef explained

Alexis Skyy has sparred online and in person with all of the aforementioned women. In 2020, the reality TV star, Ari and Jada got into a heated Twitter war that saw all three women throwing jabs about each other’s style, money and appearance.

Then, in 2021, Skyy and rapper Akbar V fell into some deep seated drama following a physical altercation. After the scuffle, the “Queen” emcee took to Instagram Live to call Skyy’s daughter, who has a disability, “brain-dead,” according to BOSSIP. Akbar later apologized, but Skyy wasn’t too quick to accept.

In February, Skyy announced the beginning of her spiritual journey

The Fashion Nova model’s apology post comes just one month after she announced the start of her “spiritual journey.”

In February, Skyy revealed that she had “been on a spiritual journey” for a while now. The 28-year-old celeb explained that her healing process allowed her to get “closer to god.”

“For those that’s been following me, I have been on a spiritual journey. I have been getting closer to God, and I have committed my life fully to Him,” she shared.

The mother and entrepreneur also confessed that her journey was difficult at times due to a few road blocks.

Listen to the full video below.

