Instagram model Zelie Timothy’s revelation about her attraction to Paul Walker had both Tyrese and Twitter in a tizzy over the weekend. The IG baddie shared that she was “more interested” in Paul — Tyrese’s late Fast & Furious co-star — before she and the “Shame” singer started dating.

Zelie dropped the bomb on her boyfriend Tyrese as he started answering how the two met. The actor was visibly uncomfortable by Zelie’s mention of Paul, who passed away in 2013 after a car crash.

“My type was actually Paul Walker. Rest in peace,” Zelie admitted with a laugh, before rubbing Tyrese’s head. “But [Tyrese] wasn’t my type at all. And my type is not ‘white’ — I’m just saying I was more interested in Paul.”

Seemingly shocked by Zelie’s audacity to share her confession on Live, Tyrese leaned away from the 27-year-old and shooed her hands away, saying, “Don’t touch me.”

Zelie fueled the awkward moment by recalling her feeling that Tyrese was “kind of old” when they met. “I just like his smile. It’s pretty cool. His personality … His personality was OK,” the IG model added.

Zelie let her verbal diarrhea continue to roll after Tyrese said he was getting off Live because the moment got “really bad really fast.” She said that Tyrese didn’t understand her line of work, “so he would always talk down on Instagram models.”

“So you wanted the homie, you didn’t want me,” Tyrese accused. “You said I’m old.”

“I never said I wanted the homie, I just said he was cuter,” Zelie highlighted. “You know all this already. I wasn’t your type either. So relax. And, yeah, so now we’re here, and it’s an actual, somewhat of a love story, which is crazy.”

Social Media Reacts

User @Its_Kikiforreal commented on Twitter about Tyrese’s reaction to Zelie’s revelation. They said, “The face of a man in shambles [laughing emoji]. Why she do him like that?”

@HopLive said, “There is truth in every joke they say” underneath a comment by @kanenfrmpower that said, “Nah trust me, [women] be telling the truth with a smile on they face…”

“Yeah…. Embarrassing and disrespectful,” Twitter user Jessy Jones said.

“Damn that’s messed up,” added musician Tone Smith.

Tyrese and Zelie

Tyrese and Zelie went public with their relationship by sharing an intimate moment of the actor shaving her pubic area on Instagram in April 2021.

The on-again, off-again couple often updates their followers with their drama via the internet antics they post. Tyrese memorably shared a nude video of Zelie online after one of the couple’s splits. The Baby Boy actor, 44, swore off dating younger women following a more recent time the duo called it quits.

The couple reunited again in September 2022.

“Lmboooo guys it’s not that deep! When me and my man first got together I was honest and told him this straight up. This is nothing new… just new to you,” Zelie penned in reaction to the couple’s recent Live going viral, according to BOSSIP.