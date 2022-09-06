MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyrese and Zelie Timothy are crazy in love–yet again. After breaking up just two months ago, they were recently seen on social media smiling and giving each other warm embraces while on the beach.

“Sweetest touch has always been yours. I can’t deny that. Thank you my love,” read the caption of an Instagram video posted by Timothy.

They broke up in July 2022. After their breakup, Tyrese antagonized her online.

“I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator,” he wrote in a now deleted post. “I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy. She’s verified now and wasn’t ready to be married. She still wanted to go BIG [and] live her best life.”

Timothy then revealed that they were on the road to reconciliation just a few short weeks later.

“When we first got together, we promised each other that we would let nothing get in the way of our love. Not ex’s or social media. Yet, WE’VE been getting in the way of our love,” she wrote under a now-deleted video according to Daily Mail.

In the lengthy caption, she went on to apologize for “the things I’ve done have made you so sad you chose to break that promise.” Timothy shared that they were also attending therapy to work through their issues.

“With you being my first serious relationship, I thought it would be easy to move on,” she continued. “Yet, with you not being with me, I have realized that the absence of my person is even worse than that. After all this, you’ve made me know that hell is just earth without you. I’ve loved you with everything I have since the day we met. I hope going to these therapy sessions will help us both learn about each other deeper.”

