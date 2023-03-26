MadameNoire Featured Video

Breanta Johnson, one of the twin sisters accused of shooting a George Webb employee over a missing hamburger, has pleaded guilty.

On March 22, the 21-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury. Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Earlier this month, a Wauwatosa, Wisconsin judge sentenced Johnson’s sister Bryanna to 10 years in prison and five years extended supervision, WITI reported. The twin sisters were initially charged with attempted homicide.

Anthony Rodriguez, the George Webb employee, was shot in the face inside the restaurant on June 30, 2022. The 26-year-old spoke with FOX 6 less than a month after it happened.

“It pretty much knocked out all of my right teeth,” Rodriguez said in an interview. He recalled being the only waiter on duty during the third shift of the night. On that evening, he encountered the Johnson sisters and two other women that “were impatient and rude,” according to police.

“They started arguing with Rodriguez “because their food was not getting served fast enough,” a criminal complaint cited.

Things took a violent turn when the ladies said they did not get the hamburger that they ordered. Rodriguez said that he did not remember the order, but the confusion erupted into chaos.

“They said they weren’t going to pay, and I said, ‘OK. I’m going to take your food since you’re not paying for it,’ so I took it and threw it away,” Rodriguez said before detailing how he was shot while on the job.

“I was getting punched in the head by one of (them)…and then they tried to body slam me, and as soon as I got slammed on the ground, I heard a bang,” Rodriguez said. “That’s when I got shot.”

FOX 6 Milwaukee reported Bryanna Johnson’s attorney argued that she was handed the gun during the dispute and that she never meant to pull the trigger.

During the sentencing, Bryanna apologized to Rodriguez.

“I am very sorry for the pain I have caused,” Johnson said. “I hope one day I am able to redeem myself.”

Rodriguez said although he feels the sentence was fair, he felt Bryana’s courtroom apology.

“I do feel for her,” Rodriguez said. “I really do.”

Bryanna received credit for 406 days of time served for a prior offense.