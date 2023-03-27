MadameNoire Featured Video

Fairytale fans received the first look at Brandy in her reprised role as Cinderella March 22.

The singer shared a behind-the-scenes peek at filming for Disney+’s Descendants: The Rise of Red on Instagram. The short clip showed Brandy dressed up as Cinderella, a role she first played 26 years ago in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 1997 reimagining of the classic storybook tale.

Brandy’s clip includes footage of herself with actor Paolo Montalban. The latter, formerly Prince Charming in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s TV adaptation, stars in the forthcoming Descendants project as Cinderella’s husband, King Charming.

Brandy described filming as “A royal occasion,” in the caption of the BTS clip she posted. Draya Michelle commented, “Forever my Cinderella,” and Yvette Nicole Brown said, “I love this!!!”

“My inner child is in tears,” added Zonnique Pullins.

Brandy’s Cinderella Legacy & Descendants: The Rise of Red

Brandy’s highly anticipated reprisal of her Cinderella role is a full-circle moment for many families. Rodger & Hammersein’s Cinderella, often called “The Black Cinderella,” continues to be highly regarded for the representation displayed in its color-blind casting.

Executive producer Whitney Houston co-starred in the 1997 film as Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother and hand-picked Brandy to play the film’s lead. Brandy discussed working with Houston and the multi-generational legacy of Rodger & Hammersein’s classic during a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m so excited to shared this beautiful film with a new generation of families,” Brandy tweeted in February 2021, ahead of Rodger & Hammersein’s Cinderella’s debut on Disney+.

Descendants: The Rise of Red is the fourth film in the Descendants franchise. The film, previously named The Pocketwatch, was described as a “music and dance-filled original movie” in a press release shared in May 2022. The Jennifer Phang directed project was co-written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

There’s no word yet on when Descendants: The Rise of Red will hit Disney+ for streaming.

