MadameNoire Featured Video

Cinderella fans, young or old, have cause to rejoice.

It was announced earlier this week that Brandy Norwood will reprise her role as the iconic princess in an upcoming installment of Disney’s Descendants franchise.

Brandy stepping back into her glass slippers comes 25 years after she first starred in Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, according to CNN.

RELATED CONTENT: “Black Women And Girls Deserve To Feel Seen In Fairytales, Too”

Directed by Jennifer Phang, The Pocketwatch will be the fourth film within the Descendants franchise.

A press release shared in May described the film as a “music and dance-filled original movie.”

Brandy will star alongside singer Rita Ora, who will play Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts.

Other stars attached to the project include Malia Baker as Chloe (the teen daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming), Kylie Cantrall as Red (the teen daughter of the Queen of Hearts), Morgan Dudley as a young Cinderella, Ruby Rose Turner a young Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Ulyana (Ursula’s younger sister), China Anne McClain as Uma (the daughter of Ursula), Joshua Colley as Hook (a vain admirer of Ulyana), and Melanie Paxson, reprising her role as Fairy Godmother.

The first Descendants film came out in 2015, and the second and third installments followed up in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

While Disney hasn’t disclosed The Pocketwatch’s release date, the film will air via Disney+.

Also known as The Black Cinderella to many fans, 1997’s Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella broke barriers, and continues to live in people’s hearts thanks to its inclusive and color-blind casting .

Whitney Houston executively produced, starred in, and personally picked Brandy for the lead role as Cinderella in the project.

Read more about Brandy and Houston’s bond down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Brandy Reflects On Recording With Whitney Houston For Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”