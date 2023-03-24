A grieving mom recently had the locs of her late son installed to pay homage to his life and legacy. This week, a North Carolina hairstylist named @BriNaptural went viral on TikTok after she shared video footage of the aforementioned client getting the locs of her late son installed in her hair.
The touching tribute was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk. In one part of the clip, @BriNaptural can be seen washing the posthumous locs before revealing the finished style.
According to the outlet, the natural hairstylist used to twist the locs of the client’s late son. We must say. The end result came out really pretty. And it looks so natural!
RELATED CONTENT: Kim Kimble Brings In A Guest To Guide Us Through This Loc Tutorial
Social media users defend the mom’s posthumous loc tribute
Social media users flocked to the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post with a ton of reactions to the viral clip.
“The most beautiful thing about this is she will have his spirit with her at all times,” wrote one person.
“I’m at such a loss for words. This is so special, sad, and beautiful at the same damn time. Wow,” a second user commented.
Before haters could even think about posting something negative, a few people stepped in to defend the mom’s beautiful loc tribute.
“Y’all be wearing some random ladies hair from the Philippines, so why cant she wear her sons,” wrote a third user.
“Ppl get weave/wig installs and never question where the hair comes from so i dont wanna hear nothing about this,” a fourth added.
According to her Facebook page, @BriNaptural, real name Bri Harvey, is a loctician based in Raleigh, North Carolina. She’s been servicing clients in the area since January 2020.
“My mantra is to have each client leave the chair with more pride in themselves and their crown. Continuing and leading you to a healthy loc journey is my top priority,” a statement shared on her website reads.
What do you think of this interesting tribute?
