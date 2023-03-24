MadameNoire Featured Video

A grieving mom recently had the locs of her late son installed to pay homage to his life and legacy. This week, a North Carolina hairstylist named @BriNaptural went viral on TikTok after she shared video footage of the aforementioned client getting the locs of her late son installed in her hair.

The touching tribute was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk. In one part of the clip, @BriNaptural can be seen washing the posthumous locs before revealing the finished style.

According to the outlet, the natural hairstylist used to twist the locs of the client’s late son. We must say. The end result came out really pretty. And it looks so natural!

RELATED CONTENT: Kim Kimble Brings In A Guest To Guide Us Through This Loc Tutorial

Social media users defend the mom’s posthumous loc tribute

Social media users flocked to the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post with a ton of reactions to the viral clip.