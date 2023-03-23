MadameNoire Featured Video

Match Day is now a milestone memory for Dr. Tamia Potter — the first African American female neurosurgery resident accepted at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Potter’s selection has gone viral on Twitter as it’s a first in Vanderbilt University’s 148-year history. She posted a short but joyful clip of when she learned of her acceptance into the prestigious program. The Florida A&M University alumna, donning a hot pink dress, was overcome with emotion and jumped up and down after her mentor Dr. Chelsea Mooreland opened her match results and said, “It’s happening Tamia.”

“My first job was a certified nursing assistant at 17 years old in 2014. Today, on March 17, 2023, I was blessed to be selected as the first African American female neurosurgery resident to train at [Vanderbilt University Medical Center’ neurosurgery department],” Potter tweeted.

Dr. Tamia Potter Paves The Way

Another clip shared Potter’s reaction to a person on the phone confirming that the “trailblazer” is the first Black woman to train at Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s neurosurgery department.

In a separate post, the historymaker said, “words cannot describe” how “blessed” she feels to receive her residency match.

Potter majored in chemistry at FAMU before attending Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio on a full-ride scholarship. At the latter institution, the Alpha Kappa Alpha soror contributed to 17 research publications, 12 citations, and 262 reads, according to Rattler Nation.

“I could not be more proud of my amazingly talented and brilliant mentee who just so happens to be a Beta Alpha Soror and FAMU Alumnae,” Mooreland penned on Instagram.

“Tamia Potter has made HISTORY as the FIRST African American woman to train at Vanderbilt for neurosurgery— I am so proud and more importantly, I am INSPIRED!!” tweeted second-year medical school student Destiny Lanae.

“Keep making history, Tamia! Little Black girls, like myself are watching you #Match2023 #MatchDay #MedTwitter.”

“Women’s history is being made everyday! Congratulations to Dr. Tamia Potter for making history as the first Black neurosurgeon to be offered residency at Vanderbilt University. Keep shining! #WomensHistoryMonth,” added social justice and voting rights advocate Arndrea Waters King.

See tweets congratulating and celebrating Potter below.

RELATED CONTENT: “6 Unsung Heroes In Black Women History”