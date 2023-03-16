MadameNoire Featured Video

For Keke Palmer, tripping on mushrooms unlocked new heights of self-love and understanding.

Palmer opened up about experimenting with psychedelic mushrooms with New York Times bestselling author Michael Pollan. The Nope star and the author discussed the nitty gritty about experimenting with psychedelics, including their safety, their impacts on mental health and their personal “trips.”

Palmer said one experience left her feeling more in love and in tune with herself.

“It really made me love myself so much. And I remember looking in the mirror and being like, ‘You are absolutely gorgeous,'” Palmer recalled. “It was to the point where I was like ‘yo girl, you gotta calm down.’ Because I was looking at myself like, ‘Damn, I never really knew that you were this beautiful.'”

“I came outta there feeling like I was closer to myself — that I was just reminded that I’m on the right path,” she reflected. “Things that I really kind of always knew — but the way that it impacted me in that moment, it was just so clear.”

Keke Palmer On The Magic Of Mushrooms

Palmer explained that she doesn’t feel she’s ever had a “bad” trip. Instead, the 29-year-old new mother said her trips made her realize she has more control over her life than she ever thought.

“Probably the most powerful lesson that I had learned in my own experience is that it doesn’t actually have to be anything I don’t want to make it. That I actually have control over the perception of how I choose to feel about something,” Palmer said.

“And so, once I got out of it and I had a day or two to really kind of process everything that I had went through, or realize, it really made me feel more empowered about what I could actually control with my thoughts. With my experience and how I wanted to feel about where I was and when I was. And it just really made me feel more actually in control of my life.”

