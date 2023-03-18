MadameNoire Featured Video

EGOT Whoopi Goldberg gave not one damn as she reportedly farted during the broadcast of The View on Wednesday.

During the show’s “Hot Topic” segment, Whoopi and her cohosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines were discussing former President Donald Trump’s affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. The Ghost actress appeared to get thrown during the reported gas attack. But Whoopi played it cool as she regained her composure, saying, “That was gas.”

The fart caused the studio audience and her cohosts to erupt in laughter.

Whoopi farts/burps on The View: “That was gas” pic.twitter.com/tbFkeaeofw — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 16, 2023

This isn’t the first time Whoopi has thrown a fart on The View. In January, the 67-year-old veteran entertainer discussed former Vice President Mike Pence with Hostin, Farah Griffin, and Behar when the identifiable sound of breaking wind hit the mic at the 4:20 mark in the video.

Farah Griffin hollered at the sound of breaking wind.

CLASSIFIED DOCS FOUND AT MIKE PENCE’S HOME: After former Vice Pres. Pence denied having classified documents in a November interview with @ABCWorldNews‘ @DavidMuir, the co-hosts react to documents being discovered at his home last week. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/mtPNY0oARo — The View (@TheView) January 25, 2023

The Color Purple actress has been cutting the cheese on The View since 2011. During a 2011 interview with actress Claire Danes about her series Homeland, Whoopi remained unbothered as she clutched her tummy after letting one loose. A horrified Behar sat stunned as her cohost excused herself.

“Excuse me, I just let a frog out of there,” she explained, making light of the situation.

“It’s okay,” Danes responded.

In 2014, Whoopi lit the stage as she discussed the flu with former cohost Rosie O’Donnell and guest host Ashanti. O’Donnell blamed a breakfast burrito for her castmate’s gassy ways.

The View audience, along with the cohosts, lost it, and Whoopi, with perfect comedic timing, said, “I feel so much better now!”

According to Healthline, farting is the body’s way of indicating that the digestive tract is functioning correctly. Depending on a person’s eating habits, the number of times a person farts can vary.

Breaking wind may become a concern if pain, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea accompanies the gas. Those symptoms could be a sign of digestive problems that may need to be checked by a physician.

Fart on, Whoopi!