MadameNoire Featured Video

Queens Court helped Tamar Braxton score love with her king, Jeremy “JR” Robinson.

The “Love and War” singer emotionally accepted Jeremy’s proposal on the Peacock dating show’s finale. An update at the end of the episode confirmed that the couple’s romance remains alive and well. It also shared that Tamar and Jeremy are planning their wedding.

“I knew I was different than my siblings,” The Braxton Family Values star told Jeremy. “I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single thing that I ever prayed for as a child.”

Tamar explained that her experience dating on Queens Court made her realize she needed both a friend and a lover.

Jeremy affirmed that he was willing and ready to be the man in Tamar’s life. “So much so that I don’t want to be your friend. I don’t want to be your friend. I want to be your husband,” he told her.

“Tamar, I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you,” the Atlanta-based attorney and entrepreneur said. “I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?”

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy Robinson

Tamar and Jeremy struck a close relationship beginning in Queens Court‘s first episode. The singer and attorney bonded over losing loved ones. Tamar recalled grieving her late sister Traci — and Jeremy shared that he saw a hummingbird at his mother’s funeral after the latter passed away from cancer.

Tamar revealed to Jeremy during their one-on-one moment that Traci said she’d be reincarnated as a hummingbird.

Queens Court followed Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea as 21 men vied for the stars’ hearts.

Nivea chose to move on from the show with a renewed dedication to herself and her family despite her connections with two of the show’s contestants.

Evelyn and contestant Lavon Lewis got engaged in December 2022. News of their agreement to wed made headlines shortly after Queens Court became available to stream on Peacock March 16.

Tamar dropped her latest single, “Changed,” on her birthday March 17. The singer posted a video of Jeremy explaining that the couple will be celebrating Tamar’s birthday in New York, Miami and Atlanta.

“Here’s to 46, let the fun begin,” he told Tamar before they clinked drinks.

Read MADAMENOIRE‘s exclusive interview with the Queens Court ladies below.

RELATED CONTENT: “EXCLUSIVE: The ‘Queens Court’ Ladies Get Candid About Finding Love — And Themselves”