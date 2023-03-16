MadameNoire Featured Video

Vontélle founders Tracy Green and Nancey Harris own the first African-American women-owned eyewear company to partner with Paramount. The best friends’ eyewear company, founded in 2019, now has an exclusive three-year licensing deal that’ll hopefully bring their business to new heights.

Vontélle’s partnership with the media titan also grants Harris and Green licensing rights to Nickelodeon, “the number one entertainment brand for kids.” The founder’s collaboration provides the opportunity to create kid-friendly frames featuring Nickelodeon’s most popular characters. Vontélle currently offers kids’ glasses inspired by Baby Shark, Rugrats and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Vontélle Breaks Barriers In The Eyewear Industry

Harris and Green created Vontélle “to satisfy the demand for better-fitting vibrant, luxury eyewear.” The brand’s frames are designed and handcrafted to pay homage to African, Caribbean and Latin diasporas.

“We realized that glasses were not made for diverse features — that’s first and foremost. If you have a wider bridge or higher cheekbones or a longer temple, glasses just generally don’t fit your face properly,” Harris said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February. “They can cause headaches, lines on your face that aren’t necessarily attractive or even the impressions on your nose.”

Harris and Green recently celebrated their success by attending the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi. The founders, both in their 50s, received invites to the event from Morning Joe co-host and Forbes 30/50 Summit Chair Mika Brzezinksi.

“Inspirational & Intelligent women leaders in every industry! Women Rock and can accomplish EVERYTHING at ANY Age! A lot of gems 💎,” noted a caption recapping the summit on Vontélle’s Instagram. “It’s ok to follow the money💰. Don’t take No for the final answer. Dream big! And Create even bigger! Don’t Dim your light, your ideas, your goals #knowyourvalue.”

