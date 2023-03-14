MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion has finally made her return to the spotlight after laying low following the conviction of Tory Lanez. On March 12, the “Houston Hottie” made a glamorous appearance at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty. Looking happy and healthy, the rapper shined in a custom Bach Mai dress that she complimented with a voluminous afro.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 28-year-old celeb revealed that she had recently scored tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. In fact, Bey personally hooked her up with tickets to the show after she “called up” the 32-time Grammy Award winner.

“I ain’t gonna tell you who I got them from,” she joked when asked by Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming tour. “Because they’re gonna be hating on me, but I got ‘em. … You know I called up, them directly. ‘Beyoncé! Lemme get a ticket!’”

When asked if she was going to tag along with Bey and Jay-Z to their Oscars afterparty, the Billboard award recipient shared:

“I am, after this. You know Beyoncé is my auntie! … This my first night out, and I’m here. I’m ready.”

Megan Thee Stallion says she’s working on new music

The “Savage” hitmaker also reassured fans that she had been working on new music since her hiatus from the public eye. The hotties can expect “a new album” sometime in the near future, the star said, according to Complex. It’s unclear when the album will drop, but whatever the timeline, fans would certainly love to hear and see more of the phenomenal rapper.

In August 2022, Megan Thee Stallion released her second studio album Traumazine which featured hits like “Sweetest Pie” and “Anxiety.”

It’s great to see the shining femcee in better spirits since her tumultuous court case. Unfortunately, Megan’s legal woes are far from over. Now, the star is gearing up to face off against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment in court.

Last year, Meg filed a lawsuit against the label, owned by former baseball star Carl Crawford, demanding to be released from the imprint. She felt she had fulfilled her contractual obligations following the release of her 2021 compilation Something For The Hotties.

But Crawford and the label fired back with a motion, claiming that the release did not constitute as an album because it “failed to follow the proper approval procedures.”

Ultimately, the judge sided with Meg, allowing for the case to head to trial.

Megan is seeking at least $1 million in damages from 1501.

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion Has Another Win In Court Against Current Record Label 1501 Entertainment