Nicki Minaj gave budding Bronx rapper Ice Spice her flowers by dubbing the 23-year-old rap’s newest princess. Referencing the headline of Ice Spice’s newly launched Dazed cover, Nicki posted, “Gag. The People’s PRINCESS 👑. catch it!!!” on Instagram and Twitter March 13.

Ice Spice retweeted Nicki’s praise and said, “Ya heard da Queen.” On March 12, the “Munch” rapper also retweeted an old post shared in 2020 announcing that Nicki followed her on social media.

Nicki also commented, “Btchs slow so I gih dem a pass. 🔥 Nah. Grah! No more passes Princess… Let’s go” underneath an Instagram post Ice Spice shared March 6.

Ice Spice On Nicki Minaj

The headline of Ice Spice’s Dazed cover is “The People’s Princess,” seemingly a nod to the Bronx native’s song “Princess Diana.” On the track, the 23-year-old raps, “Nowadays, I be duckin’ them cameras / And they hype that I’m up on them banners / Callin’ my phone, but they know I don’t answer (Why?) / In the hood I’m like Princess Diana (Grrah).”

The budding rapper highlighted the importance of Nicki’s reign in the rap game during her recent set at Rolling Loud. “I’m standing on the same stage Lil Wayne and my idol Nicki Minaj were less than 24 hours ago. My life is insane,” she told fans.

Ice Spice has steadily risen in the rap game since Drake praised the artist for her breakout hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The artist dropped her first EP, Like..?, in January and is expected to release another project before the year’s end.

“Most likely this year, since I’m going to have 10 songs, something like that or whatever,” she said on Ebro in the Morning. “[It’s] definitely going to be different vibes in there, for sure. I don’t want to talk too much on it because…you feel me? But gotta keep the secret sauce a secret.”

