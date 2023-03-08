MadameNoire Featured Video

A major era of Kim Fields’ “hair story” is all of the iconic wigs she rocked while playing Regine Hunter in the beloved ’90s sitcom Living Single.

Fields reflected on her decades-long career and history of hair looks in a recent interview with Buzzfeed‘s Cocoa Butter. The actress-director explained the impact of her hairstyles as a child actress in the ’80s before tapping into the “genesis” of Regine’s love for wigs.

Living Single fans will recall that Regine prided herself in being the most fashion-forward of the group, with her wigs switched up like accessories depending on her outfit or storyline.

“Here’s the big backstory about the genesis of the whole idea of Regine wearing wigs: Kim Fields didn’t want to get her hair done every week,” the actress explained with a laugh.

“I had learned after nine years in doing my hair every week in, week out on Facts Of Life. I ain’t feel like doin’ all that [on Living Single]. So I wore this wig to the producers’ session [and] we just thought, ‘Well this could be kind of fun actually.'”

“Sometimes I wouldn’t even pin the [wig] on… I was almost wearing them like hats!” Fields mused.

Hair On The Living Single Set

Fields wasn’t the only Living Single cast member who strategized about protecting their hair while on the sitcom’s set from 1993 to 1998.

Queen Latifah shared in a 2021 interview that she avoided heat manipulation and stopped getting perms while portraying Khadijah James on the hit show.

