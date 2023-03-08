MadameNoire Featured Video

Augusta Alsina, the R&B singer who famously had an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, made headlines shortly after Chris Rock’s live Netflix comedy special aired March 4.

In an article published March 7 in The New York Post, a source close to the “I Luv This Sh-t” crooner claimed that Alsina had watched Rock’s fiery special and that he thought some of the comedian’s jokes about Will and Jada were “funny.”

“August watched the Netflix special and he laughed,” the source allegedly added. “He thought it was not only funny but truthful. That was the best part for him.”

August Alsina says he never made the comment

Well, it looks like somebody was lying because now, Alsina says he never made the comment.

“This is a lie,” a rep for the New Orleans native told Entertainment Tonight, noting how he never even watched the stand-up special.

“Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock’s special at all, as he’s been busy on tour,” the insider added.

Rock’s live Netflix show marked the first time he publicly addressed his infamous Will Smith slap at the 94th annual Academy Awards in 2022. The star used the big opportunity to slam Will and his wife Jada for their “selective outrage.”

The 58-year-old comedian lit into the married couple, poking fun at Jada’s 2020 Red Table Talk interview, where she and Will tearfully discussed their marital woes and Jada’s “entanglement” with August Alsina.

“Everybody that really knows I had nothing to do with that sh–. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements,’” Rock quipped before he called Smith a “b–ch” for slapping him live on national television.

A rep for Chris Rock says the comedian never received a private apology from Will Smith

This week, a rep for Smith told PEOPLE that the actor had tried “unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris,” in the months following their Oscar debacle, but a source close to Rock told the Daily Mail that he “never got a one-on-one private apology from Will.”

“Only the public one which really meant nothing,” the source said.

The insider insisted that Chris wasn’t trying to “rehash the scandal” with his buzzing Netflix show. The special was a way for the comedian to get all of his frustrations out and be “done with” the situation.

“Chris wanted to get this out once and for all and be done with it. This was very cathartic to him,” the confidante added.

Yikes!

Well, somebody has definitely got some explaining to do! Who do you think is telling the truth here?

