Fashion is not just about putting a top and bottom together that looks good. It’s an expression of one’s inner world and a reflection of the outer world. Bow down to these eight Black fashion icons who defined “serve.”
Josephine Baker
1906 to 1975
Josephine Baker started in the vaudeville scene but was quickly swept into the silver screen, becoming the first Black woman to star in a motion picture. She eventually took her career to France, where she lived as an expatriate. She traveled the world, performing for the troops and worked for some time for the French resistance, allegedly smuggling messages in her sheet music.
Baker’s style sense was international, sophisticated and fierce, like her character. She donned the Eton crop haircut, popular at the time – short, slicked down, with little curly cues plastered to her forehead. She was all glitz and glamour with fur shawls and a bejeweled headband. Baker exuded movie star energy.
-
Kim Kardashian Lands Olympic Partnership Deal, Shapewear Line To Be Worn By Team USA Athletes
-
She Tried It: Ivy Park Drip 2 and 2.2 Black Pack
-
My Husband And I Attempted To Have A Creative Date Night At Home -Without A Babysitter - Here's How It Went
-
She Tried It: Inahsi Naturals Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler
-
19 Jobs That Are Perfect For Extroverts
-
8 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men
-
11 Black Celebrities Who Say They're Not African American
-
Fans Flame Hazel-E For Coming For Countess Vaughn Over Her Mama's Mac And Cheese