MadameNoire Featured Video

Deion Sanders is receiving backlash for his recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show. The first-year Colorado Buffaloes coach discussed his ideal qualities when looking for the perfect candidate, but some folks were big mad about the football star’s puzzling criteria for recruits that may come from two parent or single mother households.

When searching for the perfect quarterback, Sanders said that his star player must have wit and come from a “duel parent” upbringing.

“Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different,” Sanders, 55, said.

“We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.”





Play



Deion Sanders has different criteria for defensive linemen

Now, when it comes to choosing the right player for the defensive side of football, Sanders’ criteria varies. The former Jackson State University coach said he’s looking for athletes willing to do anything to uplift themselves and their families out of poverty, especially those who may come from a single mother household.

“Defensive linemen is totally opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch,” Sanders continued. “I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it.”

He added:

“It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it.”

After the interview went viral, the internet broke into heated discourse about Sanders’ recruiting strategy. Many were upset that Coach Prime would select candidates based on their family status.

“Man if @DeionSanders really said he prefers a Two parent household for Qualifications of Recruiting QB’s, and then said he wants his Defensive lineman to come from single mothers as a Coach myself that’s mind-boggling,” wrote one user. “I love all my players equally regardless of Home Status.”

While a second user chimed in:

“@DeionSanders. I ’m with you all the way Coach but what does a two-parent household have to do with a kid ability to play? Glad your talented son dont have to face those same requirements.”

Deadspin writer Carron J. Phillips criticized Sanders even further, noting how the star coach doesn’t even embody the same philosophy in his personal life.

“Once you realize that Sanders has been married twice and has children by both of his ex-wives and that while he’s currently in a relationship, he’s still technically single. How do you have a recruiting philosophy that would be biased against your own kids?” Phillips argued.

Some internet users called Sanders’ recruiting strategy racist, like sportswriter Nubyhas Wilborn, who tweeted:

“If a white coach said this, he’d be rightfully excoriated for it. This isn’t a new thought process; most coaches are smart enough not to say it out.”

A few folks had a bone to pick with the famous coach because of the glaring pay disparities between quarterbacks and defensive linemen. In 2022, the average salary of a quarterback in the NFL was over $7 million, according to NBC Sports. That’s a stark contrast between the salary of defensive linemen, which comes in at around $1.76 million on average, the Bleacher Report notes. Defensive players usually have to put their bodies on the line during the game, enduring rough headbutts and physical injuries that could put them in critical danger, all for a relatively low salary.

We love Coach Prime, but something about this one just doesn’t sit right. What do you think? Is he wrong about this one? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: The Cast Of ‘P-Valley’ Celebrate Jackson State’s Homecoming Victory With Deion Sanders