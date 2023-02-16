MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because Swayvo Twain, son of R&B icon D’Angelo, appears to be following in his dad’s musical footsteps. On Feb. 13, the young rapper took to his Instagram page to share his version of the singer’s 1995 classic “S**t, D**n, Motherf****r.” The soul-infused hit was featured on D’Angelo’s debut album Brown Sugar. Swayvo Twain revamped the classic tune with a sprinkle of trap and hip-hop. On Monday, the rising rap star polled his followers on Instagram to see whether they liked his version or his father’s.

“WHICH ONE YAL ROCKING WITH THE MOST AND WHY?” Twain asked in the caption. “COMMENT YOUR ANSWER BELOW.”

Fans and followers responded in the comment section with all types of reactions to the remix.

“You killed that bro, the wordplay is crazy, I know pops approved of that real quick,” wrote one user, while another person commented:

“They’re both hard. And I’ll play them both. To me, it’s comparing apples and oranges… rap vs. R&B…”

On the other hand, some folks weren’t really feeling the track.

“Leave ya daddy’s music ALONE!” wrote a third person, while a fourth chimed in:

“Sorry but definitely the original…. some things just should never be tampered with….but I’m an 83 baby.”

Swayvo Twain shares the inspiration behind remixing his dad’s classic hit

Swayvo Twain has been pursuing music for quite some time now. According to HipHopDX, the aspiring rapper dropped a song called “TWAINFLOW” in November that has been seeing some success online. During a recent interview with Rolling Out, the bustling entertainer opened up about revamping his dad’s classic hit.

“I kinda was trying to take the fact of it being my dad out of the equation, and just really take what I got given to me and make something out of it, and I know I wanted to flip it,” he said. “The baseline is crazy so I wanted to flip it to a club anthem.” He added, “I took a classic and made something new so I definitely want people to see my musical mind.”

D’Angelo shares Twain with R&B powerhouse Angie Stone.

The track was catchy, but we definitely got to go with the original. What do you think of the tune? Tell us in the comment section.

