Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are basking in the arrival of their newborn baby girl, Iceland Ka’oir Davis.

The hip-hop artist and his entrepreneur wife announced their birth news Feb. 9. Their baby girl was born Feb. 8 — happy, healthy and pretty — according to her parents.

“Our little princess is here!” Keyshia penned in an Instagram caption. Her rapper hubby added, “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23, 7lbs 2oz, ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑.”

Keyshia and Gucci shared snapshots of themselves sitting on a hospital bed, looking at their daughter in loving awe after her birth. In one photo Gucci posted, he and Keyshia kissed while she held their newborn in her arms.

Yung Miami, 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes, Trina and Fat Joe congratulated the couple on their bundle of joy.

Gucci popped the question in 2016, and the couple tied the knot during an iced-out wedding in 2017. Keyshia and Gucci both have children from previous relationships, and the couple welcomed their first child together in 2020.

Last year, Gucci expressed his love for his wife and hope that their family would expand in his song “Mrs. Davis.” The Atlanta trap artist paid homage to Keyshia as a devoted spouse and name-dropped their 2-year-old son, Ice.

“Had to buy her two rings, ’cause we got married twice / A million-dollar push present ’cause she carry Ice,” he rhymed. “Changed your name to Mrs. Davis / And our bond is super sacred / Let’s have another baby / Ice needs somebody to play with.”

The rapper and entrepreneur revealed Keyshia was pregnant with their second child in September 2022.

