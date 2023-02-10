MadameNoire Featured Video

Patti LaBelle says she’s ready to get her groove back when it comes to dating.

The singer briefly discussed her love life when asked about it on The Jennifer Hudson Show Feb. 8. LaBelle said she is “sorta, kinda” open to dating before she added, “How old am I? 78.”

While the singer’s 1986 song “On My Own” will forever be a classic, LaBelle’s past that phase and is ready to sing a new tune. The singer highlighted her previous marriage to Armstead Edwards, which ended in 2003, and said, “I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man and we’re still friends, good friends. So I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful.”

“But I’m too good to be solo,” LaBelle added, to the crowd’s applause.

The “If Only You Knew” singer chatted about her love life while maintaining a mystery about her romantic suitors.

LaBelle said, “What’s that?” when Hudson asked whether she’d ever be on a dating app. The daytime host explained how LaBelle could swipe through potential love interests online. The 78-year-old replied, “Oh that stuff. I’ve seen that commercial. I know what it is now.”

While she clarified she has no interest in actually being on a dating app, LaBelle said someone out there has caught her eye.

“I do have a nice person person in mind, okay? I really do,” she told Hudson. “But, you know, that’s my personal business.”

Hudson promptly took LaBelle’s hint to change topics and said, “Moving on!”

