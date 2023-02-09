MadameNoire Featured Video

The face of legendary Latin singer Celia Cruz will soon adorn the U.S. quarter.

According to NPR, the U.S. Mint will commemorate Cruz and five other historic honorees as part of the American Women Quarters Program for 2024. The initiative will celebrate the accomplishments of powerful women across literature, entertainment and activism. This will be historic for the late Cuban hitmaker, as she will be the first Afro-Latina to appear on the U.S quarter.

According to the report, the U.S. Mint will also celebrate the historic contributions of Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to serve in Congress; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a Civil War surgeon and suffragist; Pauli Murray, a civil rights activist and lawyer and Zitkala-Ša, a voting rights activist from the Yankton Sioux Nation.

“All of the women being honored have lived remarkable and multi-faceted lives, and have made a significant impact on our Nation in their own unique way,” Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson shared in a statement.

“The women pioneered change during their lifetimes, not yielding to the status quo imparted during their lives. By honoring these pioneering women, the Mint continues to connect America through coins which are like small works of art in your pocket.”

All of the coins designed under the American Women Quarters Program will debut sometime in mid-2023.

The history of Celia Cruz