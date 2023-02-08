MadameNoire Featured Video

Breaking out of your usual role in sex can be exciting. Some people like to do this with some simple role-play. Others like to alternate being the dom versus the sub. And some people do so through a little pegging. Yup, we’re talking about it.

Pegging, put simply, is an act that involves one person wearing a harness with a dildo attached to it and anally penetrating their partner. Originally, people discussed pegging in the context of a cisgender, heterosexual woman pegging her cisgender, heterosexual male partner. Since then, we’ve expanded the description to involve anyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, participating in anal penetration via the use of a harness and dildo.

If you and your partner are interested in pegging, you might not know how to get started. Well, you know where anatomically, but maybe you don’t know exactly how it works. We’ve got you covered; from the equipment you need to prep to what to expect. Here is your beginner’s guide to pegging.

First: Why Do People Like Pegging?

Pegging can actually be very pleasurable for both parties, the one doing the pegging and the one receiving it. The P-spot (or the prostate gland) is accessed via the anal canal. For some men, having this stimulated through pegging can feel great – it can even trigger a prostate orgasm. Yup, that’s a thing.

As for the pegger, if they’re a woman, some harnesses and dildos are designed to offer clitoral stimulation. So both parties can climax during pegging.

There’s also the sexy psychological element of switching roles. If you’re used to being penetrated, doing the penetration can be really hot.