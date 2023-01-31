Ashley Trowers, the daughter of Love & Hip-Hop New York star Rich Dollaz, was arrested in Memphis after she fired two shots at her ex-boyfriend during a dispute. Now, Dollaz is speaking out about the case, and he believes his daughter’s actions were justified.
This week, during an interview with TMZ Live, Dollaz went into more detail about the Jan. 24 shooting. He claimed that his daughter shot out of self-defense because she’s a domestic violence victim.
Ashley filed for a restraining order against her ex before the shooting
The incident occurred shortly after midnight Jan. 24 at a Kroger gas station in Memphis. Ashley was just starting her new job as the station’s security guard when Tatum and another man named Mykel Yates approached her in a Cadillac ATS. She warned the duo to back off, but that didn’t stop Tatum from getting out of the vehicle to confront her.
Out of fear, Ashley fled the scene to protect herself, but when they caught up to her, she fired two shots at the vehicle. She truly believes she saw someone in the car reaching for a gun, but her testimony was squashed when “Yates returned to the scene an hour later without Tatum, and told cops they were just trying to give her some money,” TMZ noted.
Ashley was arrested for aggravated assault and transported to Shelby County Jail before being released later on her own recognizance. Prior to the incident, she had filed a restraining order against Tatum, which required that he go nowhere near her general vicinity, Dollaz said. He hopes that this key factor will help when the case goes to trial. The former couple shares a child together, so this may only further complicate things.
Rich Dollaz rose to fame as a music exec and talent manager at some of the biggest hip-hop labels in history. He began his career at Bad Boy Records, before climbing the ranks at Universal Music and managing radio promotions at Interscope. Now, the music titan is the CEO of his own management firm, Dollaz Unlimited. Outside of music, Dollaz has garnered fame in the reality TV sphere. He has appeared on the Love & Hip-Hop franchise and Marriage Bootcamp.
