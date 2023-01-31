MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashley Trowers, the daughter of Love & Hip-Hop New York star Rich Dollaz, was arrested in Memphis after she fired two shots at her ex-boyfriend during a dispute. Now, Dollaz is speaking out about the case, and he believes his daughter’s actions were justified.

This week, during an interview with TMZ Live, Dollaz went into more detail about the Jan. 24 shooting. He claimed that his daughter shot out of self-defense because she’s a domestic violence victim.

According to the reality TV star, Ashley and her ex Demiah Tatum, have gotten into some pretty nasty disputes in the past. He claimed the 23-year-old pulled the trigger because she feared for her life.