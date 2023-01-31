MadameNoire Featured Video

Jaffar Jackson will portray his late uncle Michael Jackson in a forthcoming biopic about the King of Pop titled Michael.

Bohemian Rhapsody’s Graham King will produce the upcoming biopic, set to begin production this year. Other talents behind the project include director Antoine Fuqua and writer John Logan.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King in a statement. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

The project is Jaffar’s first lead role in a major film. The 26-year-old performer has been singing and dancing since age 12. He is the second-youngest son of Jackson 5 member Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother.

Jaffar said he’s “humbled and honored” to portray his late uncle underneath a photo of himself that strikingly resembles Michael posted on Instagram Jan. 30.

Michael the Movie

The Jackson family shared in February 2022 that Lionsgate is the studio distributing Michael.

The singer’s estate and family are involved in bringing the project to life, according to a statement shared on Instagram. The Jacksons describe Michael as an “in-depth portrayal” of the King of Pop.

Fans can expect to see Michael’s “most iconic performances” and get insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life. The film will reportedly address Michael’s biggest controversies, including the molestation accusations that haunted his career.

Lionsgate hasn’t shared an official release date.

