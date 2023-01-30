MadameNoire Featured Video

Chika may have some beef stewing with the rising Bronx rapper Ice Spice.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-nominated rapper took to Instagram with a tweet that had some users speculating whether she’s talking trash about the 23-year-old femcee.

“Ya’ll love a mid-light-skinned rapper,” she tweeted Jan. 29. Within seconds, fans of the “Munch” hitmaker flooded the comment section.

“So you’re mad because Icespice is pretty……”?” one user asked, according to ItsOnesite. Another Twitter user commented:

“You’re hating on ICESPICE. You’re a mess and need to stop hating on others because god didn’t make it happen for you! I suggest trying a different job field may be food vlogging or even a food critic.”

In a follow-up tweet, Chika criticized internet thugs for assuming her Tweet was directed toward Ice Spice. “Screaming @ the quotes bc I have yet to say a name (and never would cuz it’s not a critique of her, but of the public)and how easy it is to rise when ur not discernibly black (dark skinned specifically),” she wrote.

A few fans of the Houston native backed up her sentiment, including @natdaddy who wrote:

“Lol this probably shouldn’t be so funny but y’all. Lol why Chika make this blanket-ass statement (literally no additional context) & now all the light-skinned rappers’ fans in her mentions going in thinking she was subbin their fav specifically? Projection is a mf.”

Another user on Instagram joked:

“Y yall assume ice spice tho? Yall must think that ice spice is mid if yall gettin mad about wat she said.”

Chika isn’t the first artist to sound off about colorism in the entertainment industry. Stars like Amara La Negra and Viola Davis have been open about the colorism they faced as they climbed the ranks in the music and film industry. Both celebs claimed they have lost roles and opportunities due to their darker hue. So, Chika’s concerns are valid. One user urged fans to acknowledge the rapper’s feelings.

“She is not a hater.. y’all never support the dark skin girls like y’all do these yellow girls.: why is facts always considered hating.. ppl swear colorism isn’t a real thing and we see it time and time again,” the Twitter-user added.

Sadly, shady keyboard warriors continued to slam Chika with a ton of hater-aid, including one naysayer who claimed the rapper never had “anything positive to say.”

“It’s sad cus I think she’s a great artist but being negative all the time ain’t gone get you too far.”

In the end, Chika squashed the unwarranted beef with a tweet playfully mocking Ice Spice’s hit song “Munch.”

“You thought i was subbin her? That girl is a gem. if i said mid, why is she one of them? plenty light bitches ain’t pushin they pen,” the tweet read.

So, there you have it. Looks like Chika wasn’t being a hater after all.

