Doja Cat does not hold back on the haters. The singer has undergone significant transitions in her appearances, donning a fresh bald cut with the eyebrows, or lack thereof, to match. The “Woman” songstress has been experimenting with some thought-provoking looks, especially during the Spring 2023 Couture Week in Paris.

Through her music and style, Doja Cat is showing the public that she sets her own trends. Vogue detailed how the Grammy winner, with acclaimed makeup artist Pat McGrath, brought life to art through makeup.

Donning a head-to-toe red ensemble to the Schiaparelli show, the artist was the spark of multiple conversations regarding her bold look. Her body and face were covered in red Swarovski crystals. Following the theme of the show, inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno, Doja Cat brought the fire as one of the front row guests. The bejeweled task took nearly five hours to complete, but surely made heads turn.

There Were Mixed Reactions To Doja’s ‘Inferno’

Reactions to Doja Cat’s fiery outfit were mixed. Many called out her lack of lashes. The rapper made her feelings clear on the matter through another avant-garde outfit, PEOPLE reported. At the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show, Doja made another captivating appearance, this time giving the people exactly what they asked for.

Switching out her crimson jewels, Doja instead decorated her face with lashes. She placed them on her eyebrows, created a mustache and a goatee to complete the “facial hair.”

When asked about her decision to strictly use faux lashes to create this unconventional face, she took to her Instagram story to address the negative commenters saying “if it’s lashes you want, it’s lashes you will get.”

Doja Cat has been killing Paris Couture Week. With her daring ability to try anything, we are all watching to see what she wears next.